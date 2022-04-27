PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 8th day of November 2017 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• Lot 118, Twin Lakes Addition 1-C of the Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch, County of Lake, State of Colorado R002058
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Wendi A. Thompson & Christy J. Wilcox for the 2016 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Jim and Wanda Hidy.
On March 11, 2022, Jim and Wanda Hidy made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Wendi A. Thompson & Christy J. Wilcox, the current title of record holders, that Jim and Wanda Hidy are applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This notice is also notifying Mount Elbert Water Association, who hold an interest in the above property.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Jim and Wanda Hidy at 4:30 p.m. on the 8th day of September 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by Wendi A. Thompson & Christy J. Wilcox or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 14 day of April 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat April 14, 21 and 28, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.