NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of County Commissioners of Lake County on the application of the business known as Fast Stop 1166 Inc., formerly known as Russhell Discount, LLC. DBA Saturday’s Discount for a Transfer of Ownership of the Liquor Store License located at 12655 S. Highway 24, Leadville, CO 80461. The hearing will be held on Monday, April 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. via a Zoom meeting in Leadville, Colorado. The applicant is Saud Shahram, 870 E. Mountain Rd., Ogden, UT 84414.

Remonstrances may be filed with the Clerk and Recorder, P. O. Box 917, Leadville, CO 80461.

Given by Order of the Board of County Commissioners of Lake County, Colorado.

Patricia A. Berger

Clerk and Recorder and ex-officio,

Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners

https://zoom.us/j/6025020509?pwd=UTdxNWZvWWJSZHFXQWV4M2VITEZnZz09

+ 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID- 602 502 0509

Password: 80461

Published in the Herald Democrat April 1, 2021.

