NOTICE OF FILING

Project: #22-05 Terranova/Ezzo Boundary Line Adjustment & Lot Consolidation
Applicant: Paul & Meredith Terranova, Gregory C. Ezzo
Owner: Paul & Meredith Terranova, Gregory C. Ezzo
Location: Lots 82-87, Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch 1-B
Request: The applicants are requesting to adjust the boundary line and split Lot 85 while consolidating Lots 82, 83, 84 and a portion of 85, and consolidating Lots 86, 87, and a portion of Lot 85 resulting in two parcels – Lot 84A & 85A
Land Use File #22-05 is an application to perform a plat amendment in accordance with Lake County Land Development Code, Section 3.10 Plat Amendments. The land is located within in the Recreational (RC) zone district.
The project file is available online at www.lakecountyco.com – Building & Land Use. Please contact Anne Schneider for more information at Aschneider@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-2875. Submit comments or request for a copy of the Decision no later than April 14, 2022.
Published in the Herald Democrat March 31, 2022.
