PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of July 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO: 2023CW3038; Previous Case Nos. 05CW38, 79CW139 – MT. ELBERT WATER Associaton (“MEWA”), c/o Jeffrey Johnson, 312 Mt. Elbert Drive, Twin Lakes, CO 81251 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Ryan W. Farr, Paul J. Raymond of Monson, Cummins, Shohet & Farr, LLC, 13511 Northgate Estates Drive, Suite 250, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921, (719) 471-1212)
Application to Amend Plan for Augmentation
LAKE COUNTY
II. A. MEWA seeks to amend the existing augmentation plan that provides water supply for the Pan Ark Estates Subdivision (“Subdivision”) in Twin Lakes, Colorado located in Lake County. The Subdivision is located in the N1/2 of Section 9 and SW1/4 of Section 10, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., and is shown on EXHIBIT A attached to the application. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) B. A plan for augmentation was decreed in Case No. 79CW139, District Court, Water Division 2 (“79CW139 Decree”), and amended in Case No. 05CW38, District Court, Water Division 2 (“05CW38 Decree”) to supply water to the Subdivision. The 79CW139 Decree set forth an augmentation plan to supply water for up to 400 developable homesites with each site using 90 gallons per day per year, for a total yearly supply demand of 40.4 acre-feet and a consumptive use amount equal to 20% of pumping, resulting in an augmentation demand of 8.08 acre-feet per year. C. The Subdivision is provided a physical water supply through the utilization of three wells, the Huntzinger Well No. 1, the Mt. Elbert Water Association Well, and the Box Canyon Well (“MEWA Wells”). The Subdivision’s source for augmentation water has been through the ownership of 8 shares of Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company (“Twin Lakes”) stock. The 79CW139 Decree recognized the 8 Twin Lakes shares as having a historical and realistic yield of 8.08 acre-feet per year. D. The 79CW139 Decree awarded the use of the Huntzinger Well. No. 1 and Huntzinger Well No. 2 as sources of physical supply. However, Huntzinger Well No. 2 was not utilized as a source of physical supply by MEWA. As such, the 05CW38 Decree awarded the use of the Ross Well (now referred to as the Mt. Elbert Water Association Well) and the Box Canyon Well as physical supply sources to the augmentation plan set forth in the 79CW138 Decree, as well as making each well an alternate point of diversion for the other wells. E. MEWA now anticipates that there will be a total of 600 developable lots within the Subdivision that will need to be covered by the Boc augmentation plan. In addition to increased lots, other demands in the Subdivision have changed and standards have changed for augmentation plans since the entry of the 79CW138 Decree. Specifically, the annual yield of Twin Lakes shares is less than what is set forth in the 79CW138 Decree, the estimated depletions from non-evaporative septic systems are now 10% rather than 20%, the water demand for individual lots has increased from 90 gallons per day to 125 gallons per day, but such demand is modified annually by factoring in of seasonal use and the fluctuating occupancy throughout the year, and 10% of the residents (60 homesites) would like to have a small amount of outdoor irrigation. III. Total Lots. MEWA wishes to increase the lots within the Subdivision served by the augmentation plan from 400 to 600. Addition of Irrigation. 60 lots with up to 0.14 acres of irrigation resulting in a demand of 3.70 acre-feet per year with total consumptive use of 3.14 acre-feet per year. Return Flows. All lots utilize onsite, non-evaporative septic systems for waste water. Return flows from the non-evaporative septic systems amounts to 90% of in-house use. Demand and Seasonal Adjustment. MEWA wishes to increase total in-house use to 125 gallons per day while also accounting for seasonal occupancy of 25% in the winter months (October through April) and 75% in the summer months (May through September). This results in an adjusted in-house demand of 38.61 acre-feet per year with a consumptive use of 3.86 acre-feet. Total Demand and Replacement. The increase of lots to 600, the increase of in-house use to 125 gallons per day, the seasonal occupancy adjustment, and the addition of irrigation all amount to a total annual demand of 42.31 acre-feet with a total annual consumptive use amount of 7.01 acre-feet. MEWA owns 14.6 Twin Lakes shares, including the 8 shares dedicated to augmentation in Case No. 79CW139. MEWA will dedicate an additional 3.81 shares to this amended plan for augmentation for a total of 11.81 shares to this amended plan for augmentation. The annual yield of Twin Lakes shares amounts to an estimated 0.73 acre-feet per share. With 11.81 shares dedicated to the amended plan for augmentation, MEWA will be providing 8.62 acre-feet in replacement annually. Depletions caused by the pumping of wells within the Subdivision directly impact Twin Lakes or the Mt. Elbert Forebay, which is associated with the Twin Lakes system. As such, there is no need to consider transit loss or impact to any other intervening water right. Lagged Depletion. Pumping from the MEWA Wells will cause lagged depletions to Mt. Elbert Forebay and Twin Lakes Reservoir. MEWA will replace such lagged depletion from the MEWA Wells based on each well’s total pumping and by using the Glover methodology in the IDS-AWAS program to determine lagged depletion timing and amount for each well. Source of Augmentation Water. MEWA will utilize 11.81 Twin Lakes shares that it owns as the augmentation source. This is an increase in the same augmentation source set forth in the 79CW139 Decree. The native portion of the Twin Lakes shares will not be used for replacement purposes. The Twin Lakes shares represent a pro rata interest in native Arkansas River diversions and the Independence Pass transmountain diversion system which diverts water from the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries in Pitkin County for storage in the Twin Lakes Reservoirs in southern Lake County, Colorado. Each Twin Lakes share consists of direct flow and storage rights which are available for 100 percent consumptive use and reuse and is available for augmentation. The water rights producing the pro rata interest of the MEWA are described as follows: Colorado River Water Rights. Decree: Case No. 3082, District Court, Garfield County, August 25, 1936. Case No. W-1901, District Court, Water Division 5, May 12, 1976. Priority: August 23, 1930, Priority No. 431. Source: Roaring Fork River and its tributaries, all tributaries of the Colorado River in Water Division 5, as more fully set forth in the above referenced Decrees. Use: Direct flow and storage purposes, for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial, municipal and all beneficial uses. Amount: Direct flow amount for diversions through transmountain tunnels of 625 cfs with an annual limit of 68,000 acre-feet, a running ten-year limit of 570,000 acre-feet, and other limitations set forth in the decrees. Arkansas River Water Rights. Decree: Original Decree, Case No. 2346, District Court, Chaffee County, July 14, 1913. Modified, Case No. W-3965, District Court, Water Division 2, April 19, 1974. Priorities: December 15, 1896, Priority No. 3, and March 25, 1897, Priority No. 4. Source: Lake Creek and its tributaries tributary to the Arkansas River. Use: Storage for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial and municipal purposes on any site in the Arkansas River Basin of Colorado below the Twin Lakes Reservoir which are capable of being served water by diversion from said Arkansas River. Amount: 54,452 acre-feet (20,645.3 acre-feet -Priority No. 3; 33,806.7 acre-feet - Priority No. 4). Point of Replacement. The point of delivery for replacement water from Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company will be at the confluence of Lake Creek and the Arkansas River. Augmented Structures. The structures to be augmented are the MEWA Wells. The Huntzinger Well No. 1 is located at UTM Zone 13, NAD83, Easting: 383427, Northing: 4329537 in the SW1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 9, the Box Canyon Well is located at Easting 383427, Northing: 4330244 in the NW1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 9, and the Mt. Elbert Water Association Well is located at Easting: 385310, Northing: 4329198 in the NW1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 10, all in Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., and are all shown on the attached Exhibit A.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of September 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of August 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 24, 2023.
