PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF INTENT OF A CONTINUOUS

PROGRAM TO MODIFY WEATHER

Notice is hereby given that Western Weather Consultants

L.L.C., P.O. BOX 58, Durango, CO 81302 hereinafter

referred to as WWC has filed with the Colorado

Water Conservation Board an application for renewal

of WWC’s ten-year permit to conduct a ground-based

weather modification program within the State of Colorado

in the Central Rocky Mountains for The Vail Corporation’

s Ski Resorts, Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek.

WWC’s Larry Hjermstad - Manager, Mike Hjermstad

- Asst. Manager and Head of Operations and

Eric Hjermstad - Director of Field Operations shall

be in control of the program, and WWC is the Permit

Holder.

The primary target area for the ten-year Weather

Modification Permit is defined as follows: Vail

Mountain and Beaver Creek Ski Resorts.

The Colorado Weather Modification Rules and

Regulations 2 CCR 401-1(Rule 7) require at a minimum

that this notice be published in counties to be

affected by the operations and counties adjacent to

the target area county. Publication will be in the following

counties: Eagle, Summit, Lake, Pitkin, Garfield,

Routt and Grand Counties.

The program shall be continuous from November

1 through – March 31 for each year for the next

ten years, expiring in 2030. Safety measures are in

place to ensure safe operations when severe conditions,

avalanche danger and snowpack thresholds

occur. The Permit Holder is required to annually

supply emergency managers with an operational

plan and to coordinate regularly with the CWCB to

ensure operations are operated judiciously to minimize

danger to land, health, people, property and

the environment on behalf of the citizens as directed

by the Colorado Revised Statutes.

The intended effect of the weather modification

operations is to increase precipitation/snowpack

water content in the primary target area to benefit:

the natural habitat, agriculture, municipal water,

stock growers, recreational and tourism interests,

and the area economy.

Complete details of the operations to be conducted

by WWC are available upon request from WWC

by either mail or by emailing westernweather@

gmail.com. CWCB will conduct a public hearing on

the permit renewal application on September 11,

2020 beginning at 1:00 pm via Webinar. Oral and

written comments will be part of the record of decision.

Please contact Andrew Rickert, CWCB, 1313

Sherman Street # 718, Denver, CO 80203, at 720-

651-1918, or by emailing andrew.rickert@state.

co.us to submit comments on the permit renewal

application and to obtain information to access the

Webinar hearing.

Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 3 and 10,

2020

