PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF INTENT OF A CONTINUOUS
PROGRAM TO MODIFY WEATHER
Notice is hereby given that Western Weather Consultants
L.L.C., P.O. BOX 58, Durango, CO 81302 hereinafter
referred to as WWC has filed with the Colorado
Water Conservation Board an application for renewal
of WWC’s ten-year permit to conduct a ground-based
weather modification program within the State of Colorado
in the Central Rocky Mountains for The Vail Corporation’
s Ski Resorts, Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek.
WWC’s Larry Hjermstad - Manager, Mike Hjermstad
- Asst. Manager and Head of Operations and
Eric Hjermstad - Director of Field Operations shall
be in control of the program, and WWC is the Permit
Holder.
The primary target area for the ten-year Weather
Modification Permit is defined as follows: Vail
Mountain and Beaver Creek Ski Resorts.
The Colorado Weather Modification Rules and
Regulations 2 CCR 401-1(Rule 7) require at a minimum
that this notice be published in counties to be
affected by the operations and counties adjacent to
the target area county. Publication will be in the following
counties: Eagle, Summit, Lake, Pitkin, Garfield,
Routt and Grand Counties.
The program shall be continuous from November
1 through – March 31 for each year for the next
ten years, expiring in 2030. Safety measures are in
place to ensure safe operations when severe conditions,
avalanche danger and snowpack thresholds
occur. The Permit Holder is required to annually
supply emergency managers with an operational
plan and to coordinate regularly with the CWCB to
ensure operations are operated judiciously to minimize
danger to land, health, people, property and
the environment on behalf of the citizens as directed
by the Colorado Revised Statutes.
The intended effect of the weather modification
operations is to increase precipitation/snowpack
water content in the primary target area to benefit:
the natural habitat, agriculture, municipal water,
stock growers, recreational and tourism interests,
and the area economy.
Complete details of the operations to be conducted
by WWC are available upon request from WWC
by either mail or by emailing westernweather@
gmail.com. CWCB will conduct a public hearing on
the permit renewal application on September 11,
2020 beginning at 1:00 pm via Webinar. Oral and
written comments will be part of the record of decision.
Please contact Andrew Rickert, CWCB, 1313
Sherman Street # 718, Denver, CO 80203, at 720-
651-1918, or by emailing andrew.rickert@state.
co.us to submit comments on the permit renewal
application and to obtain information to access the
Webinar hearing.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 3 and 10,
2020
