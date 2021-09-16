PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO SELL
Notice is given that, pursuant to the statute 38-21.5-102 of the Colorado Revised Statutes of 1973, as amended, a public sale will be held on Saturday, the 18th day of September 2021 at 7:30 a.m. at Big Al’s Mini Storage, 500 E. 12th St., Leadville, Colorado, 719-486-5400. The unit number where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant and last known address follows. If no market value or if no bids are received, the goods will be otherwise disposed of.
• John Irwin, Unit B100
320 W. 8th St., Leadville, CO 80461
• Lisa Pena, Unit G45
3350L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina, HI 96767
• Gloria Gonzales, Unit G74
1425 Mt. Elbert Dr., Leadville, CO 80461
• Doug Anderson, Unit L162
120 E. 11th St., Leadville, CO 80461
• Patrick Irwin, Unit O24A
320 W. 8th St., Leadville, CO 80461
• Mike Stutesman, Unit T146
PO Box 382, Leadville, CO 80461
• Christina Bravo, Unit Y187
PO Box 650, Leadville, CO 80461
• Rose Johnson, Unit Y190
907 Poplar St., Leadville, CO 80461
• Jasson Kuczma, Unit Y186
141 E. 9th St., Leadville, CO 80461
Please note: ABSOLUTELY NO PAYMENTS will be accepted after THURSDAY, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m., NO EXCEPTIONS. If balance is not paid by the above date, your unit will be auctioned. In addition to the auction bid, a $100 cash deposit will be held until the unit is completely vacated.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 9 and 16, 2021.
