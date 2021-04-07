PUBLIC NOTICE
Solicitation for California Gulch Mine
Project Proposals
The State of Colorado and Federal Department of Interior Trustee Council for the California Gulch Mine Natural Resource Damages Settlement has released a Solicitation for Project Proposals (SPP) to identify environmental restoration projects in the Upper Arkansas River Watershed.
Approximately $7,302,683.40 is available for qualified restoration projects.
A copy of the SPP is available at: https://cdphe.colorado.gov/cgr or from Pearl Campos at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment records center.
Please call (303) 692-3321 or email Susan.newton@state.co.us for a mailed copy.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 8, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.