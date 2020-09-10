PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
July 2020 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
Lake County Concrete and Excavating 1,530.00
Little River Concrete Inc 19,101.00
MS Stone & Concrete 8,958.77
Cowgirl Cleaning and Services Inc 5,805.00
ADCON 42,115.00
Big Horn Hardware 454.62
Bound Tree Medical LLC 226.85
Caselle 898.00
Charter Communications 39.99
CIRSA 24,799.18
Colorado Asphalt Services, Inc. 991.20
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 120.00
Communications Solutions 388.00
Duran and Lucero Inc. 534.75
Econo Signs 363.48
Front Range Fire Apparatus 159.37
Herald Democrat 1,408.72
Intermountain Overhead Door Service 300.00
Keegan Gorham 10.48
Kyle Rogness 5,966.56
Leadville Sanitation District 889.28
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 9,250.25
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 201.02
Parkville Water District 893.46
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,359.74
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 69.70
Safeway, Inc. 1,500.00
Spectrum 777.75
Stephen Boyle 51.98
The Ed Jones Co., Inc. 1,372.50
Verizon Wireless 1,842.18
Waste Management JPMC 589.83
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Charter Communications 110.62
Acorn Petroleum 4,301.23
Big Horn Hardware 37.67
Bound Tree Medical LLC 60.99
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Dawna Schneiter 115.00
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Galls, LLC 1,597.57
IntelliChoice, Inc. 21,343.18
Jen's Gems & More 10.95
Jim Schneiter 78.53
Melina Compean 100.00
Midwest Radar and Equipment 160.00
Mountain Heating, Inc. 240.00
Riquetti Towing & Recovery LLC 205.00
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 150.00
Silver City Printing 354.94
Corporate Payment Systems 5,990.12
Casa Blanca Restaurant 76.92
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
Dependable Auto Glass 115.00
Leadville Lions Club 25.00
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Melina Compean 200.00
Quincy's 400.00
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
State Historical Fund 329.34
The Abbey 544.00
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 10, 2020.
