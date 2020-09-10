PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

July 2020 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.

Centennial Real Estate                  2,200.00

Lake County Concrete and Excavating 1,530.00

Little River Concrete Inc               19,101.00

MS Stone & Concrete                    8,958.77

Cowgirl Cleaning and Services Inc   5,805.00

ADCON                                     42,115.00

Big Horn Hardware                          454.62

Bound Tree Medical LLC                  226.85

Caselle                                          898.00

Charter Communications                    39.99

CIRSA                                       24,799.18

Colorado Asphalt Services, Inc.         991.20

Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention   120.00

Communications Solutions                388.00

Duran and Lucero Inc.                      534.75

Econo Signs                                   363.48

Front Range Fire Apparatus              159.37

Herald Democrat                          1,408.72

Intermountain Overhead Door Service 300.00

Keegan Gorham                               10.48

Kyle Rogness                               5,966.56

Leadville Sanitation District               889.28

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP           9,250.25

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   201.02

Parkville Water District                     893.46

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,359.74

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            69.70

Safeway, Inc.                               1,500.00

Spectrum                                       777.75

Stephen Boyle                                  51.98

The Ed Jones Co., Inc.                  1,372.50

Verizon Wireless                           1,842.18

Waste Management JPMC               589.83

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Charter Communications                  110.62

Acorn Petroleum                           4,301.23

Big Horn Hardware                            37.67

Bound Tree Medical LLC                    60.99

Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner        750.00

Dawna Schneiter                             115.00

Ford Credit Dept 67-434                1,005.53

Galls, LLC                                   1,597.57

IntelliChoice, Inc.                         21,343.18

Jen's Gems & More                           10.95

Jim Schneiter                                   78.53

Melina Compean                             100.00

Midwest Radar and Equipment          160.00

Mountain Heating, Inc.                     240.00

Riquetti Towing & Recovery LLC        205.00

Rocky Mountain Family Practice        150.00

Silver City Printing                           354.94

Corporate Payment Systems          5,990.12

Casa Blanca Restaurant                     76.92

Centennial Real Estate                  2,200.00

Dependable Auto Glass                    115.00

Leadville Lions Club                          25.00

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Melina Compean                             200.00

Quincy's                                         400.00

Silver Creek Development, LLC      1,600.00

State Historical Fund                        329.34

The Abbey                                      544.00

Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 10, 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.