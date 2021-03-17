PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of HAROLD DAVE ELLIOTT Jr. a/k/a HAROLD D. ELLIOTT JR. a/k/a HAROLD D. ELLIOTT a/k/a BUD ELLIOTT, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR30002
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado, on or before July 19, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
/s/ Lindsey Parlin, Attorney
PO Box 1977
Leadville, CO 80461
Published in the Herald Democrat 18 and 25 and April 1, 2021.
