PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 13th day of November 2013 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
U.S. Mineral Survey #9939, an undivided 1/4th interest in the Bi Metallic Mining Claims #1 through 10, containing 93.970 Acres, 23-10-79 Union
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the names Sharon Borrego and Frank L. Hren for the 2012 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate Mary Schroeder.
On August 5th, 2015, the tax lien certificate was assigned from Mary Schroeder to John Peterson. On October 9, 2020, the tax lien certificate was assigned from John Peterson to Gary David Stephenson and April Bryant Stephenson. On October 23, 2020, Gary David Stephenson and April Bryant Stephenson made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Sharon Borrego and Frank L. Hren, the current title of record holders, that Gary David Stephenson and April Bryant Stephenson are applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
This publication is also notifying the following who hold an interest in the Bi Metallic Mining Claims #1 through #10: Mary A. Schroeder, Jared Manske, Jacek and Beata Kosla, A-1 Collection Agency, The United States Department of the Treasury, Atlantic Credit & Finance, Inc., Advantage Network Systems,
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Gary David Stephenson and April Bryant Stephenson at 4:30 p.m. on the 18th day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by Sharon Borrego or Frank L. Hren or their recognized agent(s). The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of November 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 19 and 26 and Dec. 3, 2020.
