PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 5th day of November 2014 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Tract 5 – Half Moon Lakes AKA PT of SW 1/4 -
SE 1/4 06-10-80
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Petra Construction Company for the 2013 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Bret and Michelle Specht.
On July 10th, 2020, Bret Specht made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Petra Construction, the current title of record holder, that Bret and Michelle Specht are applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Bret and Michelle Specht at 4:30 p.m. on the 10th day of December 2020, unless the same has been
redeemed by Petra Construction Company or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Trea-surer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of August 2020, A.D. Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 6, 13 and 20, 2020.
