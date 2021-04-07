PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of April Mildred Gabrielle, aka April Mildred Kali, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR30003

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado, on or before Friday, July 23, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Kathleen Gabrielle, Personal Representative

c/o J. Casey Martin

Balcomb & Green, PC

PO Box 5039

Buena Vista, CO  81211

Published in the Herald Democrat March 25 and April 1 and 8, 2021.

