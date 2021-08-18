PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGETS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a preliminary 2022 budget and an amended 2021 budget have been submitted to AltaColorado Metropolitan District No. 1. A copy of such preliminary and amended budgets are on file at the offices of Marchetti & Weaver, LLC, 28 Second St., Suite 213, Edwards, Colorado, where same is open for public inspection. Any interested elector may obtain a copy of the preliminary and amended budgets by email request to debbie@mwcpaa.com. Such preliminary and amended budgets will be considered at a public hearing during a meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. MST. Due to public health concerns, the meeting will be held virtually via Zoom (details can be found below). Any interested elector of the District may file or register any objections to the preliminary or amended budgets at any time prior to the final adoption of the budgets.
Zoom Meeting:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88238564952?pwd=WGJWTWVBRUxLZm50bnJUWTFmbmFmdz09
Meeting ID: 882 3856 4952
Password: 816139
Phone: 1-346-248-7799
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
ALTACOLORADO METROPOLITAN DISTRICT NO.1
By: Marchetti & Weaver, LLC, District Accountant
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 19, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.