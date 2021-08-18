PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR
MOFFAT COUNTY HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the proposed Moffat County Health Service District of Moffat County, Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special organization election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in coordination with the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder. At that time, two (2) directors will be elected to serve until the first regular special district election to be conducted on November 7, 2023, and three (3) directors will be elected to serve until the second regular special district election to be conducted on November 4, 2025.
Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms are available from Micki L. Mills, the Designated Election Official for the District, at mmills@cccfirm.com or telephone number 303-947-7314. The completed Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms must be filed with the Designated Election Official for the District at the above email no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021.
MOFFAT COUNTY HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT
By: /s/ Micki L. Mills
Designated Election Official
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 19, 2021.
