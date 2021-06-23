PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND
HEARING DATES FOR A PROPOSED
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS for
FRONT FAÇADE RENOVATION LOCATED
AT 311/313 Harrison Ave.
Notice is hereby given to consider a proposed Certificate of Appropriateness for Front Façade Renovation submitted by 311/313 HARRISON AVENUE, LLC, Rep: Matt Delany for the buildings located at 311 and 313 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado. Legal description of the property is: LOT 4 BLK 2 ADDITION L I CO LOT 5 BLK 2 ADDITION L I CO. The proposed Certificate of Appropriateness will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission at a public meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The Historic Preservation Commission will make a recommendation to Leadville City Council. Leadville City Council will consider the matter at a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Zoning of the property is in the Retail Core (RC) District and it is located within the Leadville National Historic Landmark District. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on June 18, 2021, and published in the Herald Democrat on June 24, 2021.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 24, 2021.
