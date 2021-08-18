PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John Irwin, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR3
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado on or before November 25, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Debra Irwin
425 Wolverine Way
Monument, CO 80132
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 12, 19 and 26, 2021.
