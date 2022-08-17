PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File 22-22, Arkansas Valley Slag Project CUP
Applicant: CJK, LLC
Owner: CJK, LLC
Location: The Arkansas Valley Slag (AVS) is located immediately north and east of the Leadville Sanitation facility about 1.5 mi west of Leadville on US Highway 24.
Request: A Mining Conditional Use Permit application to process slag (screening, crushing, and transportation)
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held September 19 at 4:00 p.m. both in person and via Zoom. The in-person meeting will be held at the Lake County Courthouse Commissioners' Room, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461. The virtual meeting access information is located on the Lake County website, along with access to Land Use File 22-22, at https://www.lakecountyco.com/planning-commission. Please call Community Development and Planning for assistance with locating any information on the County website at (719) 486-2875.
For any other additional information or comment, please contact Anne Schneider at (719) 486-2875 or by email at aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 18, 2022.
