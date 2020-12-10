PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
RATE INCREASE DISCUSSION
PARKVILLE WATER DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that a virtual Public Meeting will be held on January 14, 2021 at 5:15 pm at the Parkville Water District business office, 2015 Poplar Street, Leadville. Parkville Water District customers are invited to discuss a proposed 2% increase on Monthly Base Rate, volume charge per gallon cost. Please see our posted Meeting Agenda at the Lake County Courthouse, the Lake County Post Office, the Parkville Water District business office, or parkvillewater.org for the Zoom Meeting link.
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 10, 2020.
