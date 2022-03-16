PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF REGULAR

ELECTION BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION

OFFICIAL FOR THE ST. VINCENT GENERAL

HOSPITAL DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the St. Vincent General Hospital District, Lake County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third (63rd) day before the election or thereafter there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 3, 2022 is hereby cancelled.

The following candidates are declared elected:

Shirley Hoffacker                    Three Year Term to 2025

Francine Webber                     Three Year Term to 2025

Terry Sullivan                          Three Year Term to 2025

ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT

By: /s/ Peyten Lefever

Designated Election Official

Published in the Herald Democrat March 17, 2022.

