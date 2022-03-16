PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF REGULAR
ELECTION BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION
OFFICIAL FOR THE ST. VINCENT GENERAL
HOSPITAL DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the St. Vincent General Hospital District, Lake County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third (63rd) day before the election or thereafter there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 3, 2022 is hereby cancelled.
The following candidates are declared elected:
Shirley Hoffacker Three Year Term to 2025
Francine Webber Three Year Term to 2025
Terry Sullivan Three Year Term to 2025
ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT
By: /s/ Peyten Lefever
Designated Election Official
Published in the Herald Democrat March 17, 2022.
