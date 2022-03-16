PUBLIC NOTICE

CANCELLATION OF ELECTION and

DECLARATION DEEMING CANDIDATES ELECTED

RESOLUTION

1-5-208(1.5),C.R.S.

BROOKLYN METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

LAKE COUNTY, COLORADO

WHEREAS, the Designated Election Official of the District has been duly authorized by the Board of Directors to cancel the election and declare candidates elected at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election to be conducted on May 3RD, 2022; and

WHEREAS, the Designated Election Official has duly certified that there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates,

Now, THEREFORE, pursuant to 1-5-208 (1.5), C.R.S., the Designated Election Official HEREBY cancels the regular election to be conducted on the 3RD day of May 2022 by formal resolution and

THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL DECLARES THE FOLLOWING CANDIDATES ELECTED FOR THE FOLLOWING TERMS OF OFFICE:

NONE

Signed by: Andrew Purdy, Designated Election Official

Contact Person for the District: Donald Andrew Purdy

Telephone Number of the District: 970-376-8348

Address of the District: 1017 Poplar Street Unit B, Leadville, CO 80461

Published in the Herald Democrat March 17, 2022.

