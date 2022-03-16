PUBLIC NOTICE
CANCELLATION OF ELECTION and
DECLARATION DEEMING CANDIDATES ELECTED
RESOLUTION
1-5-208(1.5),C.R.S.
BROOKLYN METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
LAKE COUNTY, COLORADO
WHEREAS, the Designated Election Official of the District has been duly authorized by the Board of Directors to cancel the election and declare candidates elected at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election to be conducted on May 3RD, 2022; and
WHEREAS, the Designated Election Official has duly certified that there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates,
Now, THEREFORE, pursuant to 1-5-208 (1.5), C.R.S., the Designated Election Official HEREBY cancels the regular election to be conducted on the 3RD day of May 2022 by formal resolution and
THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL DECLARES THE FOLLOWING CANDIDATES ELECTED FOR THE FOLLOWING TERMS OF OFFICE:
NONE
Signed by: Andrew Purdy, Designated Election Official
Contact Person for the District: Donald Andrew Purdy
Telephone Number of the District: 970-376-8348
Address of the District: 1017 Poplar Street Unit B, Leadville, CO 80461
Published in the Herald Democrat March 17, 2022.
