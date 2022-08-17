PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File 22-24, 1719 Poplar Street Variance
Applicant: Shape Architecture, Morgan Law
Owner: COH Investments, LLC
Location: 1719 Poplar St., NE ¼ of Sec. 23, T9S, R80W of the 6th PM
Request: Seeking relief from Land Development Code setback and parking requirements
A Public Hearing of the Lake County Board of Adjustment will be held September 1 at 4:30 p.m. both in person and via Zoom. The in-person meeting will be held in the Lake County Courthouse Commissioners' Room, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461. The virtual meeting access information is located on the Lake County website, along with access to Land Use File 22-24, at https://www.lakecountyco.com/planning-commission. Please call Community Development and Planning for assistance with locating any information on the County website at (719) 486-2875.
For any other additional information or comment, please contact Anne Schneider at (719) 486-2875 or by email at aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 18, 2022.
