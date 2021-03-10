PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PROPOSED CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held April 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for Short-Term Rental Licenses at 322-324 Harrison Ave. legally described as: S 17.6' OF W 68' LOT 2 BLK 1; N 6.25' OF W 68' LOT 3 BLK 1; S 18.75' OF W 93' LOT 3 BLK 1 ADDITION L I CO. The applicant, Happy Hollow Investments, LLC, is seeking a short-term rental license and in accordance with the new short-term rental codes must seek a conditional use permit. The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on April 14, 2021. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval on April 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Zoning of property is RC (Retail Core). The public hearing will be held via Zoom meeting or at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by the Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on April 8, 2021.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on March 4, 2021, and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat March 11, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.