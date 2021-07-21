PUBLIC NOTICE
Union Milling Company (PO Box 620490, Littleton, CO 80162, 303-563-2128) has filed an application for a Regular (112d) Designated Mining Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Act. The proposed mill is known as the Leadville Mill, and is located at or near Section 28, Township 9S, Range 80W, 6th Prime Meridian.
The proposed date of commencement is April 1, 2022, and the proposed date of completion is April 1, 2042. The proposed future use of the land is industrial. Additional information and tentative decision date may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, CO 80203, 303-866-3567), at the Lake County Clerk and Recorder's Office (505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, 719-486-1410), or the above-named applicant.
Comments must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety by 4:00 p.m. on August 25, 2021.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 15, 22 and 29 and Aug. 5, 2021.
