PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. the Planning Commission of the City of Leadville will hold a Public Hearing to consider proposed amendments to Title 17 of the Leadville Municipal Code concerning formula businesses, zoning code amendment processes of the City and residential child care.
The proposed amendments are set forth in three separate ordinances, and their purposes are: (1) To regulate the location of formula businesses and the conditions under which formula businesses may locate in certain zone districts of the City; (2) To update and revise the process by which the City’s zoning code may be amended; and (3) To make required changes to the City’s residential child care zoning and other code provisions as required by HB21-1222. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
This public notice given by order of Lori Tye, Administrative Assistant, City of Leadville, submitted on December 30, 2021 and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 6, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.