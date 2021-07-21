PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 6th day of July 2021, the Leadville City Council held a public hearing and passed second reading of the following ordinance on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Ordinance No.6
Series of 2021
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF LEADVILLE AND HIGH COUNTRY DEVELOPERS, LLC
CONCERNING VESTED RIGHTS FOR PHASE I OF THE RAILYARD LEADVILLE DEVELOPMENT
Published in the Herald Democrat July 22, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.