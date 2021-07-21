PUBLIC NOTICE
SUMMONS. District Court, Lake County, Colorado, P.O. Box 55, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, 719-293-8100. Case No. 2021CV030008. Plaintiff: Martha N. Crittenden v. Defendants: Mary Evelyn Smith aka Mary E. Smith, Evelyn M. Crittenden aka Mary Evelyn Crittenden, D.T. Crittenden aka Davis T. Crittenden, Wesley Hoefnagels, and any and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action. THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO to the above-named Defendants, GREETING: You are summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Under Rule 105, C.R.C.P. filed with the Court in this action by filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your Answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this Summons upon you. This is an action to quiet title to the following described parcel of real property located in Lake County, Colorado: The Hayden Gulch Placer Mining Claim, being a part of U.S. Survey No. 4334, surface and minerals. Dated this 12th day of July 2021. Carol Bellhouse, #020657 Attorney for Plaintiff, P.O. Box A, Leadville, CO 80461, 719-486-1282; CarolBellhouse@gmail.com.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 22 and 29 and Aug. 5, 12 and 19, 2021.
