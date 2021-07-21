PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF LAKE, COLORADO
Case Number 2020CV30008
Sheriff's Sale Number 2021-01
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Plaintiffs:
BECKY BARRAZA and AUGIE BARRAZA
V.
Defendants:
VISIONARY HOMES, INC., and KEVIN RYAN
Regarding: Lot 30, Block 1, Homestake #1
Also known as: 98 Adelaide Court, Leadville, CO 80461
A Writ of Execution has been entered in this action concerning a judgment in favor of Plaintiffs.
The real property, which is the subject to the Writ of Execution, is situated in Lake County, Colorado, and is described as follows, to-wit:
Lot 30, Block 1, Homestake #1
also known as: 98 Adelaide Court, Leadville, CO 80461
located in the County of Lake, Leadville, Colorado (the "Property").
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:
You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff's Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Sheriff's Office of Lake County, Colorado at 10:00 a.m. on the 9th day of September 2021 at 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, phone number 719-486-1249, at which sale the above-described real property will be sold to the highest bidder, for cash, at public auction, all the right, title and interest of the Defendants in said property. All bidders will be required to have in their possession cash or certified funds at least equal to the amount of the judgement creditor's bid. Please telephone 719-486-1249 prior to the sale to ascertain the amount of this bid. The highest and best bidder will have two hours following the sale to tender the full amount of their bid, or they will be deemed to have withdrawn their bid.
NOTE: THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN. The amount judgement creditors were owed are in the amount of $41,682.46.
All telephone inquiries for information should be directed to the office of the undersigned Sheriff at 719-486-1249. The name, address and telephone number of the attorney representing the legal owner of the above-described lien is Elle J. Byram, P.O. Box 260081, Lakewood, CO 80226, 970-368-2761.
Dated: July 9, 2021, Leadville, CO
/s/ Amy Reyes
Sheriff of Lake County, Colorado
Published in the Herald Democrat July 15, 22 and 29 and Aug. 5 and 12, 2021.
