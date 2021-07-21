PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO
505 Harrison Ave.
P.O. Box 55
Leadville, CO 80461
719-293-8100
In re the Marriage of:
CARMEN JULIETA MARRUFO MIRANDA, Petitioner,
and
ROBERT ALBERTO RAUDA, Respondent.
Attorneys for Petitioner:
The Harris Law Firm P.C.
Ursula Honigman
1125 17th Street, Suite 450
Denver, CO 80202
Telephone: 303-515-5000
Attorney Registration No. 49196
Case No.: 21DR30004
Division: C
SUMMONS FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
To the Respondent named above, this Summons serves as a notice to appear in this case.
If you were served in the State of Colorado, you must file your Response with the clerk of this Court within 21 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action.
If you were served outside of the State of Colorado or you were served by publication, you must file your Response with the clerk of this Court within 35 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action
Your response must be accompanied with the applicable filing fee.
After 91 days from the date of service or publication, the Court may enter a Decree affecting your marital status, distribution of property and debts, issues involving children such as child support, allocation of parental responsibilities (decision-making and parenting time), attorney fees and costs to the extent the Court has jurisdiction.
If you fail to file a Response in this case, any or all of the matters above, or any related matters which come before this Court, may be decided without further notice to you.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 24 and July 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2021.
