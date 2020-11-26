PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

October 2020 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.

ACA Products                              3,938.61

Acorn Petroleum                           1,593.62

Auto Truck Group                            243.00

B and B Shipping and More                18.73

Big Horn Hardware                          380.65

Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner        750.00

Caselle                                          898.00

Charter Communications                    39.99

CIRSA                                       24,799.18

Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention     90.00

Colorado Interactive, LLC                 250.00

Communications Solutions             5,337.50

Econo Signs                                   793.31

Fire Department Training Network      300.00

Herald Democrat                             765.96

Lake County Treasurer                  1,779.37

Leadvillain Music                             112.50

Little Joe's Lockshop                          21.00

McMahan & Associates, P.C.        13,342.00

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP           9,880.00

Municipal Emergency Services            60.50

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   844.47

Parkville Water District                     534.93

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,374.76

Quill Corporation                               40.68

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            10.00

Rocky Mountain General Counsel      986.30

Rugged Depot                              3,548.00

Silver City Printing                           230.50

Spectrum                                       785.93

Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 107,349.97

Verizon Wireless                           1,485.79

Wagner Equipment Company            167.54

Waste Management JPMC               591.79

Wrap Colorado                                210.00

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Leadvillain Music                             112.50

Corporate Payment Systems          7,971.17

Acorn Petroleum                             492.77

AmeriGas                                       104.98

Bo Knickman                                    73.43

CIRSA                                           116.88

Colo #2 OES                                    48.00

Econo Signs                                   279.60

Enviro Vac                                      792.00

Ford Credit Dept 67-434                1,005.53

High Country Copiers                       198.07

Larry H Miller Ford Lakewood         1,344.66

Maria De Leo                               1,389.24

Marvin Osborn                                  20.00

Polar Plumbing and Heating           1,440.03

Quill Corporation                             460.38

RG and Associates, LLC                3,046.50

The Abbey                                      272.00

KS StateBank                             45,571.45

Centennial Real Estate                  2,200.00

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Technology Constructors Inc       135,886.81

The Abbey                                   1,088.00

Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 26, 2020.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.