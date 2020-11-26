PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
October 2020 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.
ACA Products 3,938.61
Acorn Petroleum 1,593.62
Auto Truck Group 243.00
B and B Shipping and More 18.73
Big Horn Hardware 380.65
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Caselle 898.00
Charter Communications 39.99
CIRSA 24,799.18
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 90.00
Colorado Interactive, LLC 250.00
Communications Solutions 5,337.50
Econo Signs 793.31
Fire Department Training Network 300.00
Herald Democrat 765.96
Lake County Treasurer 1,779.37
Leadvillain Music 112.50
Little Joe's Lockshop 21.00
McMahan & Associates, P.C. 13,342.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 9,880.00
Municipal Emergency Services 60.50
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 844.47
Parkville Water District 534.93
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,374.76
Quill Corporation 40.68
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 10.00
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 986.30
Rugged Depot 3,548.00
Silver City Printing 230.50
Spectrum 785.93
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 107,349.97
Verizon Wireless 1,485.79
Wagner Equipment Company 167.54
Waste Management JPMC 591.79
Wrap Colorado 210.00
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Corporate Payment Systems 7,971.17
Acorn Petroleum 492.77
AmeriGas 104.98
Bo Knickman 73.43
CIRSA 116.88
Colo #2 OES 48.00
Econo Signs 279.60
Enviro Vac 792.00
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
High Country Copiers 198.07
Larry H Miller Ford Lakewood 1,344.66
Maria De Leo 1,389.24
Marvin Osborn 20.00
Polar Plumbing and Heating 1,440.03
Quill Corporation 460.38
RG and Associates, LLC 3,046.50
The Abbey 272.00
KS StateBank 45,571.45
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Technology Constructors Inc 135,886.81
The Abbey 1,088.00
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 26, 2020.
