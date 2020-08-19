PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A

TREASURER’S DEED

In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute

39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice

to all persons having interest or title of record to

real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed

may be issued.

Therefore, let it be known that on the 13th day

of November 2013 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer

in the State of Colorado sold at a public

tax lien sale the following described real estate

situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado,

to-wit:

U.S. Mineral Survey #636, an undivided 5/96th

interest in the Ellmore Mining Claim, containing

10.220 Acres, 21-09-79 California

That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed

in the name Alice M. Busch for the 2012

property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a

tax lien certificate John R. Piearson.

On July 13th, 2020, John R. Piearson made a request

upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’

s Deed to said real estate.

The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is

notifying Alice M. Busch, the current title of record

holder, that John R. Piearson and Gregory Zak are

applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.

This publication is also notifying the following

who hold an interest in the Ellmore Mining Claim:

The Lake County Board of County Commissioners,

John J. Mahon, Jr., Delbert R. Mahon,

Margie M. Laub, Donal Brumfield, Fred H. Dill,

Russell K. Dill, The Elwood Harlan, LLC, Frank

Kendrick, Sr., R.C. Marques, L.B. Sibrie, and

Leadville Corporation.

A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate

to John Piearson and Gregory Zak at 4:30 p.m. on

the 10th day of December 2020, unless the same

has been redeemed by Alice M. Busch or her recognized

agent. The said tax lien certificate may be

redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any

time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s

Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of August 2020, A.D.

Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer

Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 6, 13 and

20, 2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.