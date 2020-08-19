PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A
TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute
39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice
to all persons having interest or title of record to
real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed
may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 13th day
of November 2013 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer
in the State of Colorado sold at a public
tax lien sale the following described real estate
situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado,
to-wit:
U.S. Mineral Survey #636, an undivided 5/96th
interest in the Ellmore Mining Claim, containing
10.220 Acres, 21-09-79 California
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed
in the name Alice M. Busch for the 2012
property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a
tax lien certificate John R. Piearson.
On July 13th, 2020, John R. Piearson made a request
upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’
s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is
notifying Alice M. Busch, the current title of record
holder, that John R. Piearson and Gregory Zak are
applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
This publication is also notifying the following
who hold an interest in the Ellmore Mining Claim:
The Lake County Board of County Commissioners,
John J. Mahon, Jr., Delbert R. Mahon,
Margie M. Laub, Donal Brumfield, Fred H. Dill,
Russell K. Dill, The Elwood Harlan, LLC, Frank
Kendrick, Sr., R.C. Marques, L.B. Sibrie, and
Leadville Corporation.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate
to John Piearson and Gregory Zak at 4:30 p.m. on
the 10th day of December 2020, unless the same
has been redeemed by Alice M. Busch or her recognized
agent. The said tax lien certificate may be
redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any
time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s
Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of August 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 6, 13 and
20, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.