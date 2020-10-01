PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
US Mineral Survey #16178 Northern 15-0881
HM SK 10.23A
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of The Ralph Meyertons Living Trust for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Ken Taylor.
On August 14th, 2020, Kent Taylor made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying The Ralph Meyertons Living Trust, the current owner on record as of tax sale date, and Dirk Larsen, the current title of record holder, that Kent Taylor is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Kent Taylor at 4:30 p.m. on the 4th day of February 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by The Ralph Meyertons Living Trust or Dirk Larsen or their recognized agents. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 17th day of September 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 17 and 24 and Oct. 1, 2020.
