PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND
HEARING DATES FOR A PROPOSED CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS for EXTERIOR
ALTERATION LOCATED AT 710 Harrison Ave.
Notice is hereby given to consider a proposed Certificate of Appropriateness submitted by Lundeen Properties, LLC. for the building located at 710 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado. Legal description of the property is: LOT 4 BLK 9 ADDITION L I CO LOT 5 BLK 9 ADDITION L I CO. The proposed Certificate of Appropriateness will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission at a public meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The Historic Preservation Commission will make a recommendation to Leadville City Council. Leadville City Council will consider the matter at a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Zoning of the property is in the Retail Core (RC) District and it is located within the Leadville National Historic Landmark District. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on April 16, 2021 and published in the Herald Democrat on April 22, 2021.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 22, 2021.
