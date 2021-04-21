PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: Taco Bell restaurant and drive through
Applicant: Turner Management Company LLC
Owner: Fred Turner
Location: 1717 Poplar St.
Request: File #21-03, Minor Subdivision, File #21-04, Conditional Use Permit, File #21-05, Site Plan Review
These 3 applications are requesting approval for: 1) Subdivision of the existing parcel into two parcels; 2) Conditional Use Permit for the drive-thru; and 3) Site Plan Review for compliance with design criteria.
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held via Zoom at 4:00 p.m. on June 14, 2021:
https://zoom.us/j/6025020509?pwd=UTdxNWZvWWJSZHFXQWV4M2VITEZnZz09
+1 720 928 9299
Meeting ID- 602 502 0509
Password: 80461
Zoom information can also be obtained from the Lake County website.
The project files are available for review online on the Lake County website: www.lakecountyco.com (Departments > Building & Land Use > News & Notices). For additional information, contact Paul Clarkson at (719) 486-2875 or email pclarkson@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 22, 2021.
