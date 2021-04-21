PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FILING

Project: Taco Bell restaurant and drive through

Applicant: Turner Management Company LLC

Owner: Fred Turner

Location: 1717 Poplar St.

Request: File #21-03, Minor Subdivision, File #21-04, Conditional Use Permit, File #21-05, Site Plan Review

These 3 applications are requesting approval for: 1) Subdivision of the existing parcel into two parcels; 2) Conditional Use Permit for the drive-thru; and 3) Site Plan Review for compliance with design criteria.

A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held via Zoom at 4:00 p.m. on June 14, 2021:

https://zoom.us/j/6025020509?pwd=UTdxNWZvWWJSZHFXQWV4M2VITEZnZz09

+1 720 928 9299

Meeting ID- 602 502 0509

Password: 80461

Zoom information can also be obtained from the Lake County website.

The project files are available for review online on the Lake County website: www.lakecountyco.com  (Departments > Building & Land Use > News & Notices). For additional information, contact Paul Clarkson at (719) 486-2875 or email pclarkson@co.lake.co.us.

Published in the Herald Democrat April 22, 2021.

