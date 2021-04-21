PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of March 2021, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2021CW3018; BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF LAKE COUNTY, c/o Sarah Mudge, Commissioner, P.O. Box 964, Leadville, CO 80461 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Sara M. Dunn and David C. Hallford, Balcomb & Green, P.C., P.O. Drawer 790, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602, Ph: (970) 945-6546)
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence
LAKE COUNTY, BIRDSEYE GULCH, TRIBUTARY TO EAST FORK ARKANSAS RIVER, TRIBUTARY TO THE ARKANSAS RIVER.
Summary of Application: This Application requests a finding that Applicant has been reasonably diligent in the development of the conditional water rights decreed to the Birdseye Gulch Reservoir and the Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond. Claim for Finding of Reasonable Diligence, Name of Structure: Birdseye Gulch Reservoir. Legal Description of location of dam centerline: The center of the dam near the outlet is located in the NW1/4 SE1/4 of Sec. 33, T. 8 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M., 2,367 ft. from the E. line and 2,348 ft. from the S. line of said Sec. 33, see Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) UTM NAD83 Z13: 0394447 E, 4351936 N. Source: Birdseye Gulch, tributary to the East Fork Arkansas River, tributary of the Arkansas River. The Reservoir will be constructed in a manner that does not intercept groundwater. Name and capacity of ditch used to fill reservoir: Birdseye Gulch Ditch, 2.2 c.f.s. Legal Description of point of diversion of Birdseye Gulch Ditch: NW1/4 SE1/4 of Sec. 33, T. 8 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M., 2,920 ft. from W. line, 1,700 ft. from the S. line of said Sec. 33. UTM NAD83 Z13: 0394485 E, 4351753 N. Date of Approp.: 12/19/2011 for 20 AF and 10/16/2013 for 10 AF. Amt. Claimed: 30 AF, cond., and refill once annually to maintain full capacity as necessary to replace seepage, evaporation losses, and to make releases for beneficial use, including aug. purposes in accordance with the plan for aug. approved in Case No. 98CW173; therefore, the maximum annual amt. claimed is 60 AF. Uses: Dom., municipal, irr., creation and maintenance of wetlands, comm., industrial, aesthetic, snowmaking, rec., livestock watering, piscatorial, fire protection, and aug. either directly or through storage in and release from the reservoir, including by exchange with Lake Cty. Applicant intends to utilize this reservoir as a source of replacement water for such uses in its plan for aug. approved in Case No. 98CW173. Use of the water stored in this reservoir under this Decree shall be limited to the reservoir site, together with the aug. area described in the decree entered in Case No. 98CW173. Name of Structure: Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond. Legal description: The center of the dam is located in the SE1/4 NW1/4 of Sec. 22, T. 10 S., R. 80 W., 6th P.M., 1,510 ft. from W. line and 2,120 ft. from N. line of said Sec. 22 as depicted on Exhibit B to the Application. UTM NAD83 Z13: 0385673E, 4336019 N. Source: Arkansas River. Name and capacity of ditch used to fill reservoir: Upper River Ditch Lake County Enlargement, 3.0 c.f.s. Legal description of point of diversion of Upper River Ditch Lake Cty. Enlargement: A point located within the NE1/4 SE1/4 of Sec. 16, T. 10 S., R. 80 W. 6th P.M., 790 ft. from the E. line, 1,850 ft. from the S. Line of said Sec. 16. UTM NAD83 Z13: 0384980 E, 4337239 N. Date of approp: 12/19/2011. Amt. claimed: 51 AF, cond., and refill once annually in order to maintain full capacity as necessary to replace seepage, evaporation losses, and to make releases for beneficial use, including aug. purposes in accordance with the plan for aug. approved in Case No. 98CW173; therefore, the maximum annual amt. claimed is 102 AF. Uses: Dom., municipal, irr., creation and maintenance of wetlands, comm., industrial, aesthetic, snowmaking, rec., livestock watering, piscatorial, fire protection, and aug. either directly or through storage in and release from the reservoir, including by exchange with Lake Cty. Applicant intends to utilize this reservoir as a source of replacement water for such uses in its plan for aug. approved in Case No. 98CW173. Use of the water stored in this reservoir under this Decree shall be limited to the reservoir site, together with the aug. area described in the decree entered in Case No. 98CW173. Total capacity of reservoir in acre feet: 51 AF. Active capacity: 49.2 AF. Dead storage: 1.8 AF. The Birdseye Gulch Reservoir and the Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond are part of an integrated water supply system, together with the water rights and plan for aug. approved in Case No. 98CW173, to supply water within Lake Cty. In the diligence period preceding the filing of this Application, Applicant has diligently pursued development of the conditional water rights described above. The Application on file with the Court contains examples of work performed to establish diligence. Landowner Information: Names and addresses of owners or reputed owners of the land upon which any new or existing diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: Birdseye Gulch Reservoir and Ditch: U.S. Department of Interior, BLM, 3028 E. Main St. Canon City, CO 81212. Hayden Meadows Recreation Pond: Applicant. Upper River Ditch: City of Aurora, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Suite 3600, Aurora, CO 80012.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of May 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 12th day of April 2021.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat April 22, 2021.
