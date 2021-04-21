PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of March 2021, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2019CW3089; UPPER ARKANSAS WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT, ACTING THROUGH THE UPPER ARKANSAS WATER ACTIVITY ENTERPRISE (“UAWCD”), P.O. Box 1090, Salida, Colorado 81201 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: LAW OF THE ROCKIES, Kendall K. Burgemeister, Atty. Reg. #41593, 525 North Main Street Gunnison, CO 81230, Phone: 970-641-1903)
Amendment to Application for a Change of Water Rights
CHAFFEE, CUSTER, FREMONT, LAKE, AND PUEBLO COUNTIES
Summary of Amendment. The original Application for a Change of Water Rights filed in this case sought a change of 0.145 cfs of Priority 15 and 0.535 cfs of Priority 43, decreed to the Cottonwood Irrigating Ditch (WDID 1100648). Subsequently, UAWCD entered into a contract to purchase an additional 0.035 cfs of Priority 15 and an additional 0.145 cfs of Priority 43. The primary purpose of the Amendment is to add these additional quantities as water rights to be changed in this case. Additionally, while UAWCD does not believe it is legally necessary, to the extent the Water Court may require it, UAWCD appropriates the return flows from the Changed Rights to the extent necessary to be entitled to forego replacing historical return flows when there is no downstream call or the downstream call is junior to March 31, 2021, and to fully consume the portion of the Changed Rights that otherwise would have been used to make such replacement. Description of Changed Rights. In this case, UAWCD seeks to change a portion of the water rights decreed to the Cottonwood Irrigating Ditch that was previously quantified in Case No. 79CW172 (Div. 2), more particularly described as follows: Name of structure: Cottonwood Irrigating Ditch (WDID 1100648). Legal description of structure as described in most recent decree that adjudicated the location: On the south bank of Cottonwood Creek, in the SW1/4NE1/4, Section 13, Township 14 South, Range 79 West, 6th P.M., in Chaffee County. Decreed source: Cottonwood Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. Appropriation dates, amounts decreed, and amounts Applicant intends to change:
Priority
Appropriation Date
Amount Decreed
Amount Applicant Intends to Change
15
July 31, 1866
6 cfs
0.18 cfs
43
December 31, 1872
13 cfs
0.68 cfs
The portion of the above-described rights that Applicant intends to change are referred to herein as the “Changed Rights.” Original and all relevant subsequent decrees for all of the above water rights: CA-1127 (6/19/1890, District Court, Chaffee County). 79CW172 (January 9, 1981, Water Division 2). Other portions of the Cottonwood Irrigating Ditch that are not being changed in this case were the subject of Case Nos. CA-4396, CA-4738, and W-4411. Decreed uses: Irrigation. Detailed description of proposed change: UAWCD operates existing plans for augmentation that augment out-of-priority depletions from structures located within portions of UAWCD’s territory (See, e.g., 92CW84, 94CW5, 06CW32). UAWCD also operates a Rule 14 replacement plan to replace depletions from wells located within UAWCD’s boundaries. UAWCD may also obtain approval of additional plans for augmentation and/or substitute water supply plans (or similar administratively approved plans that may be authorized by statute in the future) to replace out-of-priority depletions from structures located within UAWCD’s boundaries. In this case, UAWCD seeks to change the Changed Rights to allow their use as a source of augmentation or replacement water in all such plans (the “Changed Uses”). UAWCD’s use of the Changed Rights for the Changed Uses may occur by applying stream depletion credits from the Changed Rights as they accrue to the stream, or through storage in and subsequent release from the storage structures listed below: Pueblo Reservoir (WDID: 1403526); O’Haver Reservoir (WDID: 1103921); North Fork Reservoir (WDID: 1103300); Boss Lake Reservoir (WDID: 1103920); Cottonwood Lake (WDID: 1104005); Rainbow Lake (WDID: 1103535); DeWeese Reservoir (WDID: 1303613); Twin Lakes Reservoir (WDID: 1103503); Conquistador Reservoir (WDID: 1303535); Franklin Reservoir (a/k/a Ice Lake) (WDID 1103511). Water Court Rule 4(a) only requires an amendment to an application to state the legal description of the structures to which the amendment applies. The legal descriptions of these storage structures are provided in the original application on file with the Court. (All attachments/Exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court). The above-described uses may be accomplished directly or by exchange, including by exchange pursuant to UAWCD’s exchange decreed in Case No. 04CW96. The historical consumptive use of the Changed Rights was determined in Case No. 79CW172. In that case, 1 cfs owned by the applicants was found to irrigate 26 acres, resulting in an average annual consumptive use of 34 acre-feet per year. Those findings are not subject to re-litigation in this case. Williams v. Midway Ranches Prop. Owners Ass'n, 938 P.2d 515, 524-26 (Colo. 1997). UAWCD is the successor in interest to the applicants in Case No. 79CW172, and the Changed Rights are a portion of the rights quantified in 79CW172. The Changed Rights are 86% of the water rights changed in 79CW172, therefore, the historical consumptive use of the Changed Rights is 29.24 acre-feet per year. In Civil Action No. 4396 (Chaffee County), the point of diversion of another portion of the Cottonwood Irrigating Ditch water rights was changed to a point on the southeast bank of Cottonwood Creek, in the W1/2E1/2 Section 13, Township 14 South, Range 79 West, 6th P.M., from whence the northwest corner of said Section 13 bears North 5233’ West a distance of 4425 feet. This new point of diversion is sometimes referred to as Cottonwood Irrigating 2 and is assigned WDID 1100936. Per the Decree entered in Case No. W-4411, Cottonwood Irrigating 2 is used as the point of diversion and measurement for the 3.8 cfs changed in Case No. W-4411. Cottonwood Irrigating 2 is located approximately 200 feet or less upstream of the Cottonwood Irrigating Ditch. Because the Cottonwood Irrigating 2 is already set-up divert and return water to Cottonwood Creek, UAWCD requests the flexibility to divert, measure, and administer the Changed Rights at the Cottonwood Irrigating 2 point of diversion. Return flows from the historical use of the Changed Rights accrued to the Arkansas River. UAWCD requests the right to use any fully consumable water rights in its portfolio, but not Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water, to comply with any obligation to maintain historical return flows from the Changed Rights in time, location, and amount. When return flows are replaced using water other than the Changed Rights, the corresponding diversion of the Changed Rights shall be a fully consumable depletion credit available for the Changed Uses. The other rights that UAWCD may use to replace return flows include fully consumable transmountain water attributable to shares of Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company owned, leased, or controlled by UAWCD (“Twin Lakes Water”); North Fork Reservoir storage rights; O’Haver Reservoir storage rights; Water Leased from Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado; UAWCD’s interest in the Alfred Katzenstein Ditch No. 1 (aka A. Katzenstein Ditch No. 1) (Priority Nos. 51 and 207(B)); Conquistador Reservoir No. 1 storage rights; UAWCD’s interest in the Friend Ranch Water Rights changed in 07CW111 and 17CW3037, all as more particularly described in the original Application and Amendment on file with the Water Court in this case. Exhibit A to C attached to the original Application are unchanged as a result of this amendment and are incorporated herein by reference. This amendment does not contemplate any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure that was described in the original Application. Owners of land where such structures are located will be unaffected by the amendment.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of May 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 12th day of April 2021.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat April 22, 2021.
