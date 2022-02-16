PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 22-02, RM Rezone
Applicants: Franzen, Dupont, Irwin, Gonzales, & Wilbanks
Owners: Joseph J. Franzen; Arthur L. & Mary F. Dupont; Irwin Land & Cattle Co, LLC; Larry & Cecelia Wilbanks
Location: Portion of the Key Placer in W1/2 of the SW ¼ of the NW1/4 of Section 24-11S-80W & Including Tracts 1, 3, 4, & 5, & a portion of the Asteroid Placer US Survey No. 2250, Twin Lakes, CO 81251
Request: Rezone identified parcels from Urban Multi-Family Residential (RM) to Recreational (RC)
Land Use File #22-02 is an application request to rezone a parcel currently zoned Urban Multi-Family Residential (RM)to Recreational (RC).
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held March 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Zoom Meeting information can be found on the Meeting Information page of the Planning Commission page of the Building and Land Use webpage. The project file is available for review online on the Lake County website: www.lakecountyco.com (Departments > Building & Land Use > News & Notices) Please email Anne Schneider at aschneider@co.lake.co.us or call the main office at (719) 486-2875 for additional information.
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 17, 2022.
