PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of County Commissioners of Lake County, Colorado at a Regular Meeting of the Board to be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard. The hearing will be held in person and via a zoom meeting.
https://zoom.us/j/6025020509?pwd=UTdxNWZvWWJSZHFXQWV4M2VITEZnZz09
+1 720 928 9299
Meeting ID: 602 502 0509
Password: 80461
The purpose of the hearing will be to consider the adoption of Resolution 2022-08 which would approve the transfer of previously appropriated moneys between funds and spending agencies within Lake County for fiscal year 2022. A copy of the Resolution containing the proposed changes is available for inspection by the public in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Lake County Courthouse. Any interested elector of Lake County may file objections to the proposed Resolution at any time prior to the final adoption of the Resolution by the Board of County Commissioners.
Given by order of the Board of County Commissioners, Lake County, Colorado this 19th day of April 2022.
/s/ Patricia A. Berger
Clerk and Recorder, Lake County,
Colorado, and ex-officio Clerk of
said Board
Published in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in Lake County, on April 18, 2022.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 28, 2022.
