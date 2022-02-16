PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR
ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the St. Vincent General Hospital District of Lake County, Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, three (3) directors will be elected to serve three-year terms.
Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms are available from Peyten Lefever, the Designated Election Official for the District, at St. Vincent General Hospital, 822 West 4th Street, Leadville, Colorado, or email: plefever@svghd.org. Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms must be filed with the Designated Election Official for the District at the above address not less than 67 days prior to the election (Friday, February 25, 2022).
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official of the District at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until the close of business on the Tuesday immediately preceding the election (Tuesday, April 26, 2022). All absentee ballots must be returned to the Designated Election Official by 7:00 p.m. on election day.
ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT
By:
/s/ Peyten Lefever
Designated Election Official
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 17, 2022.
