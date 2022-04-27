PUBLIC NOTICE
REAL PROPERTY TAXPAYER REMEDIES
(Media Release)
NAME AND ADDRESS OF CONTACT:
Miguel Martinez, Lake County Assessor
505 Harrison Avenue, PO Box 28
Leadville, CO 80461
TELEPHONE NUMBER: 719-486-4110
For tax years 2021 and 2022, the county assessor is required by law to appraise all real property at a June 30, 2020 level of value. Notices of Valuation reflecting the 2022 values will be sent to owners of real property by May 2. The information used by the assessor to value your property is available for your review.
From May 3 through June 1, owners of real property may protest the value or the classification established by the assessor. This protest period provides an opportunity for taxpayers to inform the assessor of errors in classification, property description or other discrepancies that may result in a reduction in value or a change in classification.
Protests to the assessor must be postmarked or presented in person on or before June 1. The assessor must make a decision concerning your protest and mail you a written Notice of Determination on or before the last working day in June. If you are satisfied with the assessor’s determination, the tax bill you receive next January will be based on the value and classification reflected on the Notice of Determination.
If you disagree with the assessor's decision, you may file an appeal with the county board of equalization. An appeal to the county board of equalization must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than July 15. The county board will notify you by mail of the hearing date, time and place where you may present evidence to substantiate your case. Evidence includes documentation such as the sale prices of properties similar to yours that sold between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2020. The county board will conclude hearings and render decisions by the close of business on August 5. The county board must mail you a decision within five business days of the date of its decision. If you are satisfied with the county board’s decision, the tax bill you receive next January will be based on the valuation and classification reflected in the county board’s decision.
If you disagree with the action of the county board, you may file an appeal with the State Board of Assessment Appeals or the district court, or you may request a binding arbitration hearing. Your appeal must be made within 30 days of the date of the county board’s mailed decision.
For additional information regarding the protest and appeal process, contact your county assessor at 719-486-4110.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 28, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.