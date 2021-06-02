PUBLIC NOTICE
Public notice is given on May 20, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Lake County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Alena Strange be changed to Rian Nicole Strange.
/s/ Brenda S. Knoll
Clerk of Court
Published in the Herald Democrat May 27 and June 3 and 10, 2021.
