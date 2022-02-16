PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
November 2021 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.
ACA Products 4,157.82
Acorn Petroleum 3,042.52
ALTA Language Services, Inc. 55.00
Animal Health International, Inc 194.39
Antero Septic Corporation 80.00
B and B Shipping and More 39.96
Big Horn Hardware 406.58
Carlson Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Caselle 898.00
Charter Communications 95.90
CMH Civil, LLC 8,481.50
Colorado Division of Fire Prevention 320.00
Colorado Municipal League 1,901.00
Comfurt Gas Inc. 629.14
CoPro EFP LLC 2,026.00
Corporate Payment Systems 9,732.36
Dan Dailey 205.00
Delta Rigging & Tools, Inc. 5,609.12
Dependable Auto Repair 430.00
Emergent Devices Inc 900.00
Enviro Vac 674.03
Express Toll 9.30
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 4,195.68
Galls, LLC 331.04
Herald Democrat 558.84
High Country Copiers 97.31
High Country Developers, LLC 162,368.10
Hope Birdsill 1,000.00
J.Brower Psychological Services, Inc 375.00
Jane V Daniels 2,600.00
Kois Brothers Equipment Co., Inc. 8,179.69
Lake County Treasurer 809.37
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Loan Payment Processing Center 3,718.74
McMahan & Associates, P.C. 7,252.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 5,919.50
Mountain Heating, Inc. 300.00
MUNIRevs Inc. 833.33
Nelco 403.59
Nicoletti-Flater Associates, PLLP 675.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 337.73
Parkville Water District 472.00
Pelino Excavation 6,291.96
Precision Employment Consulting 751.00
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 29.49
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 300.00
Safeway, Inc. 411.90
Salida Fire Extinguishers, LLC 1,050.00
Sarah Dae Dallas 2,218.73
Sean Simon 62.16
Silver City Printing 260.77
Silver Dollar Saloon 2,130.00
Snake River Fleet Services 2,456.02
Spectrum 764.87
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 173,385.75
Verizon Wireless 1,243.38
Wagner Equipment Company 350.00
Waste Management JPMC 713.04
Wellness Screening LLC 114.80
Wendy Soric 16.00
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Total for November 2021 435,962.31
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 17, 2022.
