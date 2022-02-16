PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

November 2021 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.

ACA Products                              4,157.82

Acorn Petroleum                           3,042.52

ALTA Language Services, Inc.            55.00

Animal Health International, Inc         194.39

Antero Septic Corporation                  80.00

B and B Shipping and More                39.96

Big Horn Hardware                          406.58

Carlson Edwards and O'Conner         750.00

Caselle                                          898.00

Charter Communications                    95.90

CMH Civil, LLC                             8,481.50

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention   320.00

Colorado Municipal League            1,901.00

Comfurt Gas Inc.                             629.14

CoPro EFP LLC                            2,026.00

Corporate Payment Systems          9,732.36

Dan Dailey                                     205.00

Delta Rigging & Tools, Inc.             5,609.12

Dependable Auto Repair                   430.00

Emergent Devices Inc                      900.00

Enviro Vac                                      674.03

Express Toll                                       9.30

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC     4,195.68

Galls, LLC                                      331.04

Herald Democrat                             558.84

High Country Copiers                         97.31

High Country Developers, LLC    162,368.10

Hope Birdsill                                 1,000.00

J.Brower Psychological Services, Inc  375.00

Jane V Daniels                             2,600.00

Kois Brothers Equipment Co., Inc.   8,179.69

Lake County Treasurer                     809.37

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Loan Payment Processing Center   3,718.74

McMahan & Associates, P.C.          7,252.00

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP           5,919.50

Mountain Heating, Inc.                     300.00

MUNIRevs Inc.                                833.33

Nelco                                             403.59

Nicoletti-Flater Associates, PLLP       675.00

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   337.73

Parkville Water District                     472.00

Pelino Excavation                         6,291.96

Precision Employment Consulting      751.00

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            29.49

Rocky Mountain General Counsel      300.00

Safeway, Inc.                                  411.90

Salida Fire Extinguishers, LLC        1,050.00

Sarah Dae Dallas                          2,218.73

Sean Simon                                     62.16

Silver City Printing                           260.77

Silver Dollar Saloon                       2,130.00

Snake River Fleet Services            2,456.02

Spectrum                                       764.87

Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 173,385.75

Verizon Wireless                           1,243.38

Wagner Equipment Company            350.00

Waste Management JPMC               713.04

Wellness Screening LLC                   114.80

Wendy Soric                                     16.00

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Total for November 2021            435,962.31

Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 17, 2022.

