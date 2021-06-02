PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 8th day of November 2017 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• US Mineral Survey #1716 a 47/80 undivided interest in the Molly Kelly Mining Claim 05-09-79 Calif. 10.330 AC
• US Mineral Survey #1247 a 1/2 undivided interest in the Revenue Mining Claim 26-09-79 Calif. 6.720 AC
• US Mineral Survey #11698 a 3/8 undivided interest in the Grover Cleveland Mining Claim 31-09-79 Calif. 6.996 AC
• US Mineral Survey #2455 a 1/2 undivided interest in the Diana Mining Claim 26-09-79 Calif. 10.330 AC
• US Mineral Survey #2224 a 5/8 undivided interest in the Clara Burbank Mining Claim 35-09-79 Calif. 10.330 AC
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of League of Nations Treaties Medicine Wheel Society in care of Stacia Rendek for the 2015/2016 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued tax lien certificates to Kent Taylor.
On March 23, 2021, Kent Taylor made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deeds to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying League of Nations Treaties Medicine Wheel Society in care of Stacia Rendek, the current title of record holder(s), that Kent Taylor is applying for Treasurer’s Deeds. This publication is also notifying Resurrection Mining Company, Jacek Kosla and Charles D. Carpenter, who have interest in some of the same mining claims.
Treasurer’s Deeds will be issued for said real estate to Kent Taylor at 4:30 p.m. on the 7th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by League of Nations Treaties Medicine Wheel Society in care of Stacia Rendek or their recognized agent(s). The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of May 2021, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat May 20 and 27 and June 3, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.