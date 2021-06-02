PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO
Court Address: 505 Harrison Avenue
P.O. Box 55
Leadville, CO 80461
Court Phone: 719-486-0334
Plaintiff: EMPIRE LODGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION
v.
Defendant: LORI D. ROKUSEK
Attorney: Kate M. Leason, Reg No. 41025; Jeffrey B. Smith, Reg No. 40490
Firm: Altitude Community Law P.C.
Address: 555 Zang Street, Suite 100, Lakewood, CO 80228-1011
Phone Number: 303.432.9999
E-mails: kleason@altitude.law; jsmith@altitude.law
Our File No.: 6811.0060
Case No.: 2021CV030004
Div: C
SUMMONS
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response to the attached Complaint. If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you within the State of Colorado, you are required to file your Answer or other response within twenty-one (21) days after service upon you. If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you outside of the State of Colorado, you are required to file your Answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after service upon you or if served by publication pursuant to C.R.C.P. 4(g). If served by publication, service shall be complete on the day of the last publication. Pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 2410(b), the time for filing an Answer or other response is extended to sixty (60) days for the United States. Your answer or counterclaim must be accompanied with the applicable filing fee. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the applicable time period, the Court may enter judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action affecting the real property described in the Complaint and is a proceeding in rem as well as a proceeding in personam.
Dated: March 8, 2021
Respectfully submitted,
ALTITUDE COMMUNITY LAW P.C.
/s/ Kate M. Leason
Kate M. Leason, #41025
Jeffrey B. Smith, #40490
555 Zang Street, Suite 100
Lakewood, CO 80228-1011
303.432.9999
ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF Empire Lodge Homeowners Association
Original signature of Kate M. Leason is on file with the law offices of Altitude Community Law P.C. pursuant to C.R.C.P. 121, §1-26(7).
Published in the Herald Democrat June 3, 10, 17 and 24 and July 1, 2021.
