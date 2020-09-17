PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND
HEARING DATES FOR CERTIFICATE OF
APPROPRIATENESS LOCATED AT
612 Harrison Avenue
Notice is hereby given to consider a proposed Certificate of Appropriateness for a change to the store front windows at 612 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado, submitted by Wupperman, Inc. and owned by ALICE ZWILLER. Legal description of the property is LOT 3 AND AN EASEMENT UPON & ACROSS LOT, BLOCK 7, L.I.C. The proposed Certificate of Appropriateness will be considered by the City Council at a public meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Zoning of the property is in the Retail Core (RC) District and it is located within the Leadville National Historic Landmark District. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on September 10, 2020, and published in the Herald Democrat on September 17, 2020.
The City of Leadville complies with the American with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 17, 2020.
