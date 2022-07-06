PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 22-30, Yu Rezone
Applicant: Diana Yu
Owner: Diana Yu
Location: Parcel 10, Tract 12, EE Hill, Twin Lakes, CO 81251
Request: Rezone a parcel currently located within the Industrial Mining (IM) zone to the Urban Residential (UR) zone.
Land Use File #22-30 is an application request to rezone a parcel currently zoned Industrial Mining (IM)to Urban Residential (UR).
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held August 8, 2022 4:00 p.m. at 505 Harrison Ave. within the Commissioners' Room and will also be available via Zoom.
Zoom meeting information can be found on the Meeting Information page of the Planning Commission page of the Building and Land Use webpage. The project file is available for review online on the Lake County website: www.lakecountyco.com (Departments – Building & Land Use – News & Notices).
Please email Anne Schneider at aschneider@co.lake.co.us or call the main office at (719) 486-2875 for additional information.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 7, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.