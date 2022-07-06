PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., the Planning & Zoning Commission of the City of Leadville will hold a Public Hearing to consider an amendment to the Railyard Leadville Phase 1 PUD Second Amendment to permit the development of workforce housing units on a parcel owned by the Leadville Urban Renewal Authority. Such parcel is known as 1416 Silver Vault Street, Leadville, CO 80461 and is legally described as: Lot 1, Block 6, Leadville Railyard, Filing No. 1, Lake County, Colorado.
All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Following consideration by the Planning & Zoning Commission, the proposed PUD amendment will be considered by City Council for final approval at a public hearing on August 2, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
This public notice given by order of Mayda Silver, Deputy City Clerk, City of Leadville, submitted on June 30, 2022 and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 7, 2022.
