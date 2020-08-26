PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October, 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
48 Juniper Drive, Lot. 387 Twin Lakes Add.
1C Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Randal M. and Cathy Castor for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Guardian Tax Co, LLC.
On July 17th, 2020, Guardian Tax Co, LLC made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Randal M. and Cathy Castor, the current title of record holders, as well as Mount Elbert Water Association, that Guardian Tax Co, LLC is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Guardian Tax Co, LLC at 4:30 p.m. on the 7th day of January 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by Randal M. and Cathy Castor or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of August 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 20 and 27 and Sept. 3, 2020.
