PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A
TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute
39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice
to all persons having interest or title of record to
real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed
may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 8th day of November
2017 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the
State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the
following described real estate situate in the County
of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• US Mineral Survey #1716 a 47/80 undivided
interest in the Molly Kelly Mining Claim 05-09-79
Calif. 10.330 AC
• US Mineral Survey #1247 a 1/2 undivided interest
in the Revenue Mining Claim 26-09-79 Calif.
6.720 AC
• US Mineral Survey #11698 a 3/8 undivided interest
in the Grover Cleveland Mining Claim 31-09-
79 Calif. 6.996 AC
• US Mineral Survey #2455 a 1/2 undivided interest
in the Diana Mining Claim 26-09-79 Calif.
10.330 AC
• US Mineral Survey #2224 a 5/8 undivided interest
in the Clara Burbank Mining Claim 35-09-79
Calif. 10.330 AC
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed
in the name of League of Nations Treaties
Medicine Wheel Society in care of Stacia Rendek
for the 2015/2016 property taxes. The said County
Treasurer issued tax lien certificates to Kent Taylor.
On March 23, 2021, Kent Taylor made a request
upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s
Deeds to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication,
is notifying League of Nations Treaties
Medicine Wheel Society in care of Stacia Rendek,
the current title of record holder(s), that Kent Taylor
is applying for Treasurer’s Deeds. This publication is
also notifying Resurrection Mining Company, Jacek
Kosla and Charles D. Carpenter, who have interest in
some of the same mining claims.
Treasurer’s Deeds will be issued for said real estate
to Kent Taylor at 4:30 p.m. on the 7th day of October
2021, unless the same has been redeemed
by League of Nations Treaties Medicine Wheel Society
in care of Stacia Rendek or their recognized
agent(s). The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed
from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any
time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s
Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of May 2021, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat May 20 and 27
and June 3, 2021.
