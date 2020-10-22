PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of RANDY J. FLORES a.k.a. RANDY FLORES, Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30010
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative(s) or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado, on or before March 1, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
BEN FLORES
Co-Personal Representative of the Estate of Randy J. Flores a.k.a. Randy Flores, Deceased
907 Copper Drive
Leadville, CO 80461
RANDY A. FLORES
Co-Personal Representative of the Estate of Randy J. Flores a.k.a. Randy Flores, Deceased
PO Box 1029
Leadville, CO 80461
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 8, 15 and 22, 2020.
