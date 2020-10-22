 PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO SELL

Notice is given that, pursuant to the statute 38-21.5-102 of the Colorado Revised Statutes of 1973, as amended, a public sale will be held on Saturday, the 31st day of October 2020 at 7:30 a.m. at Big Al’s Mini Storage, 500 East 12 St., Leadville, Colorado, 719-486-5400. A list of units where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant and last known address follows. If no market value or if no bids are received, the goods will be otherwise disposed of.

• Christopher Scott, Unit B109

0096 P Road, Silverthorne, CO 80498

• Ignacio Olivas, Unit G50

711 Harrison Ave. #209, Leadville, CO 80461

• Justin Cruz, Unit G66A

PO Box 1543, Leadville, CO 80461

• Justin Cruz, Unit G66B

PO Box 1543, Leadville, CO 80461

• Adrian Marie Brady, Unit G83

711 Harrison Ave. #305, Leadville, CO 80461

• Rose Johnson, Unit Y190

907 Poplar St., Leadville, CO 80461

• Keith & Tamara Brown, Unit O17

105 East 5th St. #305, Leadville, CO 80461

Please note: ABSOLUTELY NO PAYMENTS will be accepted after MONDAY, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m., NO EXCEPTIONS. If balance is not paid by the above date, your unit will be auctioned. In addition to the auction bid, a $100 cash deposit will be held until the unit is completely vacated.

Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 15, 22 and 29, 2020.

